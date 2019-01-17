Two Church Guards Picked-Up For Allegedly Stealing Pastor’s Daughter’s Panties

Share this post:









Two church guards were yesterday arrested for allegedly stealing pants belonging to the daughter of a pastor.

The suspects, Samuel Linus and Adekunke Ogundana, are alleged to have gained entrance into the Mission House of an orthodox church in Akure, Ondo State, to steal the pants the daughter of the venerable of the church spread overnight.

The men are security guards in the church, it was revealed

The state Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO), Mr. Femi Joseph, who paraded the suspects, said Linus and Ogundana were working with a security outfit and were asked to guard the church on Arakale Road on Sunday when the pants were stolen.

Mr Joseph said the daughter of the Venerable spread her undies in the presence of the two guards on the premises of the church on Sunday evening but couldn’t find them the following morning.

He said:

She washed her undies and spread it and the next day, she did not see the undies there. The guards were the ones that were supposed to guard the place. They are the prime suspects.

However, the suspects said they have no idea what happened to the panties the girl spread as they were not allowed go into house where the pants were spread.

