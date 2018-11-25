Two Men Who Disguise As Women To Scam Wealthy Victims Nabbed In Kano

Share this post:









Two men who specialise in blackmailing wealthy men after pretending to be women have been arrested by men of the Nigerian police force in Kano state.

According to reports, the suspects disguise as women in order to get to their targets who are mostly rich men.

It was gathered from online reports that their modus operandi is to approach their victims with the offer of arranging ladies (themselves) for the men to sleep with.

If the man accepts, they will arrange to meet where they will scam him and flee with his money but if the man refuses, they will threaten to blackmail him by spreading rumours that he’s not a good person and has slept with both of them unless he settles them with huge sum of money.

The group was recently busted by police officers who have been on their trail for long following series of complaints from the victims.

The suspects are currently in police custody and will be charged to court as soon as investigations are concluded.

