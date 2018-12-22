Nigeria Today

Nigeria News, All Latest And Breaking News Today

News

Home >> Crime >> Two Yahoo Yahoo Boys Sentenced To One Year In Prison

Two Yahoo Yahoo Boys Sentenced To One Year In Prison

2 hours ago
Share this post:

The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission EFCC, today secured the convictions of one Fabulous Peter and Osahun O. Aiseosa (a.k.a) Wesley Jackson before Justice D.Z Sanchi of the FCT High Court sitting in Jabi. A statement from the agency says both men were arrested upon an intelligence report about their suspicious movements and ostensible lifestyles.

They were allegedly housed by one Aleri E.B Sajo, at Cluster 4, River Park Estate, Airport Road Abuja.

The convicts were said to have converted the named address to their hideout and office, using laptops, phones, browsers and other devices, to send emails to scam foreigners and unsuspecting citizens.

Aiseosa, (a.k.a) Wesley Jackson was alleged to have sometimes in June, 2018 at Abuja, fraudulently induced an American, Dian Mary, and defrauded her to the tune of $15,000, equivalent of N5, 400, 000 (Five Million Four Hundred Thousand Naira) via Guarantee Trust Bank Plc Account No 0167955239.

The convict posed as a Malaysian Company Director with a Malaysian Company, Oil Rig Contractors and professed love to Mary, using email address: [email protected] The offence is contrary to section 320(a) of the penal code, Laws of the federation of Nigeria (Abuja) 1990 and punishable under Section 322 of the same law.

Peter and Aiseosa were arraigned separately, thereafter pleaded “guilty” to their charges when it was read to them.

Prosecution counsel, Maryam Aminu Mohammed, thereafter urged the court to convict them in view of their pleas.

Justice Senchi convicted them and sentenced them to 12 months imprisonment with an option of N1, 000, 000 (One Million Naira) fine each.

The Judge also ordered that properties recovered from them be forfeited to the Fe

 

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

(Visited 18 times, 18 visits today)

Share this post:

Leave a Reply

avatar

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

  Subscribe  
Notify of

Nigeria Today News Service

Explore Nigeria Today

Find Us

Copyright © 2018 Nigeria Today. Inc. Nigeria Today is not responsible for the content of external sites.

Ad Blocker Detected!

Advertisements fund this website. Please disable your adblocking software or whitelist our website.
Thank You!
Refresh