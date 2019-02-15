Walter Onnoghen, Former Chief Justice Of The Federation, Granted Bail

Share this post:









Suspended Chief Justice of Nigeria, Justice Walter Onnoghen, has been granted bail by the Code of Conduct Tribunal CCT, on self-recognition.

Walter Onnoghen has left the premises of the Code of Conduct Tribunal CCT after he pleaded not guilty to the six charges levelled against him by the Federal government.

The trial was adjourned till March 11th. Onnoghen arrived at the CT premises this morning, two days after a bench warrant for his arrest was issued by the Tribunal. The bench warrant has since been withdrawn.

Onnoghen who was suspended by President Buhari on January 25th is being arraigned over his alleged false declaration of assets.

Since the beginning of his trial, Onnoghen had refused to appear before the CCT on grounds that the tribunal lacks jurisdiction to hear his case.

