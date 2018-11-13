“We Will Surely Do Something On The Matter If He Is Found Culpable” – Buhari

President Buhari spoke at a Paris town hall meeting, held at Shangrilla Hotel and was attended by Nigerian Students studying in various institutions in France, Nigerian community in France, APC members in France, among others, addressed the controversy surrounding the Ganduje videos in which the Kano State Governor was spotted allegedly taking bribe.

President Buhari spoke about the Ganduje videos after a Kano student in France, lauded the achievements of the governor, especially on scholarship, and advised the federal government to emulate the governor.

The Nigerian President who disclosed that security agencies were studying the video and that action would be taken on the matter soon, reportedly asked the student if he had watched the governor’s videos receiving bribe in dollars.

“That aside, haven’t you watched the videos of the governor stuffing dollars under his gown?” the president asked rhetorically.

“We gave the videos to security agencies for vetting. And we will surely take action on the matter if he is found guilty.”

