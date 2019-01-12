Nigeria Today

Nigeria News, All Latest And Breaking News Today

News

Home >> Crime >> Woman Badly Batters House Help For Allegedly Stealing Her Baby’s Milk

Woman Badly Batters House Help For Allegedly Stealing Her Baby’s Milk

1 hour ago
Share this post:

Photos of the badly battered body of a house girl is going viral online and has enraged everyone who saw the photo.

According to reports, the injury on the girls body was inflicted by her employer because she stole the woman’s baby’s milk.

The injured girl, who is reportedly less than 10 years old, is a househelp. Her skin was slashed badly by her madam for the alleged theft, leaving her bleeding profusely.

The girl’s madam is reportedly now in custody in Sanyo police station, Ibadan, while the little girl has been taken to the hospital to have her injuries treated.

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

(Visited 11 times, 11 visits today)

Share this post:

Leave a Reply

avatar

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

  Subscribe  
Notify of

Nigeria Today News Service

Explore Nigeria Today

Find Us

Copyright © 2019 Nigeria Today. Inc. Nigeria Today is not responsible for the content of external sites.

Ad Blocker Detected!

Advertisements fund this website. Please disable your adblocking software or whitelist our website.
Thank You!
Refresh