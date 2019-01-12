Woman Badly Batters House Help For Allegedly Stealing Her Baby’s Milk

Share this post:









Photos of the badly battered body of a house girl is going viral online and has enraged everyone who saw the photo.

According to reports, the injury on the girls body was inflicted by her employer because she stole the woman’s baby’s milk.

The injured girl, who is reportedly less than 10 years old, is a househelp. Her skin was slashed badly by her madam for the alleged theft, leaving her bleeding profusely.

The girl’s madam is reportedly now in custody in Sanyo police station, Ibadan, while the little girl has been taken to the hospital to have her injuries treated.

