Zamfara on fire as 30 people killed, many declared missing in fresh attacks

2 hours ago

A fresh attack on five villages of Gidan Goga district in Maradun Local Government Area of Zamfara State which has led to over 30 deaths has been reported by Daily Trust.

It would be recalled that attacks took place earlier this year in the same district where more than 20 persons lost their lives.

According to the newspaper’s sources, the bandits stormed the villages of Sakkida, Farin Zare, Orawa, Gyadde and Sabon Gari villages on motorbikes, firing at residents, killing people and carting away cows.

“We have buried 26 so far and we are still scouting for other bodies in the bush. Some of the residents were trapped on their farms and got killed. For the first time, women were among those shot dead,” a resident, Makau Ali, was quoted.

According to the Zamfara state police command’s spokesman, Muhammad Shehu, the joint police and military teams responded swiftly to the distress call and on arrival, the bandits fled after killing only three persons.

 

 

 

