Zamfara village mosque attack leaves 20 people dead

At least 20 people have been reported killed in Kwaddi village in Zurmi Local Government Area of Zamfara State by suspected armed bandits.

According to reports by Daily Trust, the gunmen had earlier invaded the village and killed at least eight people for failing to oblige to a N1 million ransom demanded from the whole community.

It would also be recalled that not less than 30 people were killed in similar deadly assaults on five villages in Gidan Goga district of Maradun Local Government Area of the state.

Eye witnesses who spoke with Daily Trust reporters said the attackers had given the community another deadline for the ransom and then left. Most of the residents according to reporters are peasant farmers and none of them can boast of even N50,000. They came back and struck when people were observing Asr prayer, the witness said.

“It was raining then, they left the mosque and started a house to house attack killing people in their own houses including those who had escaped the mosque attack,” the report went further to state.

