DPR Recruitment 2020/2021 Application Form Portal | www.dpr.gov.ng|latest news

DPR Recruitment 2020/2021 Application Form Portal

Recruitment is ongoing at the Department of Petroleum Resources and Here some requirements for a smooth application and lots more information we have written down for you.

DPR Recruitment 2020

Under the umbrella of the Nigerian Federal Ministry Of Petroleum Resources, The Department of Petroleum Resources(DPR) was formed to monitor the exploration, storage and drilling of crude oil and its derivatives.

The DPR agency recruits unemployed Nigerian graduates and non-graduates every year.

DPR recruitment requirements

To apply for any position in the DPR office, applicants will need to have the following requirements;

Applicants must be a Nigerian.

Must have the basic knowledge of computer programs like Microsoft Office and other web application.

Must have a valid email address

Must have a valid identity card

Must be within the age of 18-30 years.

Furthermore, applicants must have some credentials to be eligible for the DPR recruitment process. Here are the credentials;

B.Sc/HND/NCE/OND certificate from any reputable institution.

WAEC/SSCE certificate with at least 3 credits including English language and two passes in other subjects.

NECO/Ordinary level GCE certificate with passes in about four subjects at a sitting or 5 subjects at two sittings.

National Diploma (ND) or National Certificate Of Education (NCE) or Advanced level GCE certificate with passes in 2 subjects at one sitting or 3 subjects at two sittings.

NYSC Discharge or Exemption certificate.

Application procedure.

To apply for any position in the DPR, it is necessary to know the process and steps so as not to make silly mistakes and be at the mercy of disqualification.

Go to www.dpr.gov.ng

Read the information on the recruitment page carefully.

Click “register”

Fill the form with your details and you’ll get a confirmation mail in the email address you provided

Click on the confirmation link to register.

Then, refresh the page, login and chose your desired job opening.

Read the instructions very well and apply

The following page will show spaces for your biodata, fill it correctly.

You’ll be asked to upload a passport, make sure it isn’t more than 62kb.

Then, save and submit.

The next page will be for your contact and address details.

The next will require your educational details and you’ll need to upload your credentials.

Then, your referee information will be required.

After this, you can select where you wish to take the exam if you’re shortlisted.

Click “save” and print the reference form.

You should note that all your credentials and documents must be in PDF format when uploading and your passport must not be in.PNG format because it won’t be accepted.

Also, if you’re applying for any graduate trainee position, only one higher certificate is required however if you’re applying for a professional position, more than one certificate should be uploaded.

Shortlisted candidates.

The Department Of Petroleum Resources shortlisted candidates list would be released shortly after the application process.

Applicants should check http://recruitment.dpr.gov.ng every time to know when the list is released.

Successful applicants would be invited for an exam which will determine if they can proceed to the final stage of the recruitment process.

Salary structure of the DPR.

Most applicants want to know the amount they’ll be getting if they are employed in the department of petroleum resources.

Well, entry-level employees receive #133,333 per month which sum up to about #1,600,000 in a year.

However, this is just the basic salary as they’ll get other allowances like accommodation depending on the residence of the employee. So, this sums it up to about #2,500,000 per year.

Industrial trainee employees receive around #400,000 in a year.

Benefits of working in the Department Of Petroleum Resources

The employees of the department of petroleum resources enjoy many benefits which include free lunches, flexible work hours and different pieces of training.

The agency helps the employees with their personal growth and teaches the need for great virtues like cooperation, communication skills and punctuality.

Functions of DPR

1)The Department Of Petroleum Resources is responsible for regulating the oil and gas activities of the nation.

2)DPR helps in the conservation of hydrocarbon and other resources.

3)The agency makes sure the Health Safety Environment standard is adhered to.

4)DPR maintains the National Data Repository (NDR)

5)The Department Of Petroleum Resources helps to optimize government activities regarding oil and gas.

Mission.

The mission of the Department of Petroleum Resources is to ensure the unflinching development of Nigeria’s oil and gas industry as well as enforcing rules and regulations across all value chains for transparency and accountability.

Vision.

The vision of the Department of Petroleum Resources is to be the leading agency of the nation’s oil and gas sector.

Final thoughts

The Department Of Petroleum Resources was established to monitor the crude oil activities like drilling storage etc in Nigeria.

Its main purpose of recruiting unemployed Nigerian citizens is to reduce the unemployment rate and to generate income for the youths.

Applying for any position in the agency is stress-free and you don’t have to pay for it because it is free.

The only thing you have to do is to ensure you follow all the instructions listed above, and it will earn you a clear and smooth application process.