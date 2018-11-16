Actress Ini Edo’s Fans Hit 4 Million Mark On Instagram

Nollywood actress, Ini Edo has taken to her Instagram to appreciate her fans for the love and support they have shown to her over the years.

This came after the veteran actress found out she has hit four million followers. The 36-year-old actress decided to celebrate her followers with a stunning picture.

She wrote; “4 million kisses to you all my Brownsugar lovers.I do not take you for granted. I love y’all dearly and there would be no me without ya..Welcome and enjoy the ride… #Heavenonmymind”.

She began her film career in 2000, and has featured in more than 100 movies since that time. In 2013, she was a judge for the Miss Black Africa Uk Pageant. The United Nations appointed her as the United Nations Habitat Youth Envoy in 2011.

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

(Visited 16 times, 16 visits today)