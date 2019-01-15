BBNaija auditions holds February 1st

Share this post:









The biggest entertainment show in Nigeria, Big Brother Nigeria is back. This year audition will start on February 1st.

According to reports, the event will be hosted in Nigeria. This is the second time the event is hosted outside South Africa since it inception in 2006.

The auditions will hold in six different centres including Lagos, Calabar, Enugu, Benin, Ibadan, Warri and Port Harcourt on February 1 and 2.

