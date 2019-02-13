Bisi Silva, Nollywood Veteran, Joke Silva’s Younger Sister, Dies Of Cancer

Share this post:









Bisi Silva, the younger sister of Nollywood veteran, Joke Silva and founder and Artistic Director of the Centre for Contemporary Art (CCA) in Lagos died on Tuesday Feb. 12th after a protracted battle with cancer.

Bisi died at about 3:45 p.m in Lagos.

She opened CCA in 2007 and later Asiko International Art School in Lagos. After her first degree in Foreign Languages in Paris, she earned her two-year MA in Visual Arts(Curating and Commissioning of contemporary Art) at the Royal College of Art in London.

Bisi curated numerous important exhibitions in Nigeria, Africa and Europe. These exhibitions included ”Democrazy”, Playing with Chance: El Anatsui” and ”J.D. Okhai Ojeikere: Moments of Beauty.” She was in her fifties. In October 2015, she presented a fascinating coffee table book, J.D. OKHAI OJEIKERE, in Lagos. The book is the most comprehensive archive of powerful photographs of over six decades of Ojeikere.

