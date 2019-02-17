Female Team Of The Nigerian Army Wins West African Marathon In Niger Republic

Share this post:









The Nigerian Army female team has emerged the overall first and third position at the 3rd Edition of the West African Military Semi-Marathon Tournament that took place at Niamey, the Niger Republic on Saturday 16th February 2019.

The Semi- Marathon Event which was organised by the Niger Republic Defence Headquarters in conjunction with the West African Military Sports Organisation, featured male and female participants. It is instructive to mention that the Semi-Marathon was organised in the spirit of building friendship amongst the militaries of the West African Sub – Region.

The Nigerian Army presented marathoners in the male and female categories. Pertinent to mention that, the Nigerian Army was at the Marathon to represent the Armed Forces of Nigeria. At the end of the Semi-Marathon, the Nigerian Army Female and Male Marathon Teams placed 1st and 3rd Positions respectively in the Team Events. In the Female Individual Events, the duo of LCpl Naomi Yunana and Pte Amos Unity won Gold and Silver Medals respectively.

The Chief of Army Staff Lieutenant General Tukur Yusufu Buratai has congratulated the team on the feat achieved.

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

(Visited 19 times, 19 visits today)