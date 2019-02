Share this post:









They call her the queen of Elegance, she really nailed it tonight, give it up for Janelle Monae whose amazing outfit has got all of us talking.

Aside from her, the romantic galore of Alicia Key- the Grammys host and the fun looking Miley Cyrus captivate our moment

as we explore Grammys 2019 in pictures.

Let’s roll.

