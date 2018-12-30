Nigeria Today

Nigeria Is Ripe For A Female President – Omotola Jalade-Ekeinde

Star actress, Omotola Jalade-Ekeinde, has insisted that Nigeria is now ready for a female president.

In a chat with Sunday Scoop, Omotola said,

“What else do we need to be as women? You have to agree with me that a lot of women are doing almost better than men now. We all know that women are now in charge of some households and we all know that women are good at organizing as well as handling responsibilities. I think Nigeria is ready for a female president.”

Speaking ahead of the 2019 general elections, the actress urged Nigerians to desist from voting for young people without checking their records. She said,

“I am very impressed with the participation of young people in politics today. Years ago, these people were not interested in politics. But I don’t think we should vote for people because they are young, as it will be misleading. We must ensure they are credible by asking questions. I think we should look out for their track records.

“I urge Nigerians not to allow people to intimidate them again. They shouldn’t vote for people because they feel they will win. Instead, vote for someone you believe in even though the person will get only two votes. We cannot continue to choose the lesser evil; we have to desist from that.”

 

