Photo news: Davido meets Rivers State governor, Nyesom Wike

David Adeleke popularly called Davido today meets with the Governor of Rivers State, Nyesom Wike in Port Harcourt, the Rivers State Capital.

According to reports, Davido was in Rivers State to institute a talent hunt show for artistes based in Rivers State.

Describing, Nyesom Wike as his godfather, Davido vowed to work for his reelection in 2019.

