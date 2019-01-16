President Trump Serves Fast Food To NFL College Champions Clemson Tigers During White House Visit, Gets blasted

Share this post:









In honor of winning the 2018 college football championship, the Clemson Tigers were treated to fast food during their White House visit to see President Donald Trump on Monday.

The US president provided the champions together with all their staff, a buffet that included Wendy’s, Burger King and McDonald’s during their championship celebration at the White House and even tweeted that they were “great players and big eaters.”

According to Trump who personally paid for the meal, he said he treated them to a meal of “American fast food” because of the partial government shutdown.

He tweeted: ‘Great being with the National Champion Clemson Tigers last night at the White House. Because of the Shutdown I served them massive amounts of Fast Food (I paid), over 1000 hamburgers etc. Within one hour, it was all gone. Great guys and big eaters!’

However, many including Former NFL running back and college star Reggie Bush have blasted the President for serving the champions fast food.

Bush twitted: ‘Just when you think you’ve seen it all, @ClemsonFB you guys deserve better you are world champs and this is the honor you receive from our nations leader!? This is disrespectful on so many levels, just a huge slap in the face after that kind of performance! SMH!’

