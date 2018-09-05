Tiwa Savage Reveals That She Still Gets Nervous Around Don Jazzy

Popular Nigerian singer, Tiwa Savage, has stated that she still get nervous while staying aroundbher record label boss, Don Jazzy.

Tiwa Savage, who recently made waves after selling out her UK concert, with Don Jazzy also performing during the concert.

Tiwa Savage who shared a video of Don Jazzy coming on stage with her present during her tour said:

“I still get nervous around him @donjazzy. Listen to the crowd when he came on stage. I AM BLESSED O JESUS CHRIST thank you for the Don #thesavagetour #thesavagetourlondon” https://twitter.com/TiwaSavage/status/1037008583857262592

