Toyin Abraham reveals the kind of man that will win her heart

Nollywood Actress, Toyin Abraham has revealed the kind of man that will win her heart.

According to a post she share recently on Social media, Toyin disclosed that it was only an honest man that will win her heart

“It’s so funny when you get hurt or abused so much,you can finally say I’m used to it. I don’t want a perfect friend/man.

I want an honest friend/man”

