Veteran Actor, Ifeanyi Gbulie Passes On After Long Battle With Stroke

Veteran Nollywood actor, Elder Ifeanyi Ikenga Gbulie has died.

Elder Danda, as he’s famously called, passed away two days back after battling stroke for years. Ifeanyi died in Enugu.

Confirming news of his demise, member of the Directors Guild of Nigeria, DGN, Chima Okoroji, said the late actor would be greatly missed.

“This is too heavy for me; I love this man with a passion his humility is out of this world. I will miss you so much,” he said.

The late actor is known for his elderly roles in films, such as End of Dreams and Under Fire.

