Federal Fire Service Recruitment 2020/2021 Application Form Portal

Federal Fire Service Recruitment 2020 is for Nigerian Graduates who are willing to work with FFS. Here are the details, recruitment requirements and more details for a smooth application.

Federal Fire Service Recruitment 2020

The Federal Fire Service(FFS) of Nigeria has been in existence since 1901 when it was founded to fight all fire-related issues.

It was formally called Lagos Police Force Brigade because it was working with the Lagos Police at that time until it was changed in 1963 to the current name. The headquarters of the agency is situated in Garki, Abuja.

The Federal fire service is the largest fire rescue in Nigeria that works 24 hours daily to protect lives and respond to emergencies.

Federal fire service recruitment requirements 2020

To be qualified for any position in the federal fire service, you must have the following requirements.

Must be a Nigerian

Must possess SSCE certificate with credits in 3 subjects including English language and two passes any in other two subjects/

NECO/GCE certificate with passes in 4 subjects at a sitting or 5 subjects at two sittings.

National Diploma(ND) /National Certificate of Education(NCE) obtained from a reputable institution.

GCE Advanced Level with passes in 2 subjects at a sitting and 3 subjects at two sitting

B.Sc/HND certificate from any recognized institution.

Must be self-confident enough to work alone.

Must understand the English language.

Must have a functioning Email address and phone number

Must have a National ID card/Voter’s card/Driver’s license.

Must be of good character and mustn’t be a convict of any crime.

Must not be a drug addict

Must not be a member of any secret cult or society.

Chest measurement(male)- 0.87 and above.

Height measurement (female)- 1.6m and above.

Height measurement(male)- 1.65m and above.

The knowledge of some computer programmes(e.g Microsoft Word) will be an advantage.

Candidates interested in the federal fire service recruitment should note the following before filling the application form.

– Multiple applications to automatic disqualification.

-The application is absolutely free

-Any certificate or documents not presented during the application process won’t be accepted after.

-Must be physically fit and present a certificate of medical fitness from any government hospital.

Application Procedure.

Visit the Official Website www.fedfire.gov.ng

Holders of degree and HND are under category A &B and are meant to log in to https://cdfipb.careers/registration/new, fill the form correctly and submit online.

Holders of ND, NCE, SSCE and NECO under category Bii & C and are meant to log in to https://fedfire.gov.ng/rportal/welcome/auth

Scan and upload the documents.

Candidates are advised to print out the Referee forms which must be ready during the screening and documents submission.

Shortlisted candidates.

The federal fire service shortlisted candidates would be published shortly after the application process on the website.

Since it is an online application, It is advisable for candidates to visit the official website www.fedfire.gov.ng regularly to keep track of the recruitment progress.

Shortlisted candidates would be required to do a medical fitness test which can be from a government hospital to know the physical and health stability of the candidate before the final selection.

Salary of the Federal Fire Service.

The salary structure of the federal fire service of Nigeria is Consolidated Paramilitary Salary Structure (CONPASS) which is used to disburse salary according to ranks and levels in paramilitary. This salary structure helps to promote order and maintain peace in any agency.

Furthermore, the average salary of the FFS workers is within the range #50,000 and #120,000 per month which sums up to #800,000 and #1,400,000 per year. The highest-paid worker in the agency is the General of fire service.

However, employees of federal fire service work long hours and are entitled to free health and physical care.

The functions and roles of the federal fire service of Nigeria.

FFS helps to promote the fire safety of Nigerians as well as to rescue people from road traffic accidents. The agency also ensures that fire and rescue authorities do their job accordingly. In addition, the federal fire service reduces the outbreak of fire and related emergencies to a minimum level through various training, policy, enlightenment and researches.

The function the Federal Fire service also include protection of people’s life, properties and the environment from the hazard of fire and other related damages.

The Mission.

The mission of the Federal Fire Service of Nigeria is to ensure the safety of properties and lives by controlling and preventing fire outbreak through enforcement, programmes and impact reducing seminars.

The Vision

The vision of the Federal Fire service of Nigeria is to train and employ firefighters proficient in the prevention and mitigation of fire and related occurrence.

Final Thoughts.

The key purpose of the Federal Fire Service recruitment process is to employ graduates and non-graduates in Nigeria.

This will help to reduce and curb the issue of unemployment in the nation. Taking part in the recruitment isn’t an arduous task, just make sure you have the necessary documents and take note of the instructions given above.

This will ensure your application process runs smoothly and without any stress.