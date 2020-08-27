FEDERAL TEACHERS Recruitment 2020/2021 over 500,000 jobs www.ubec.gov.ng

FEDERAL TEACHERS Recruitment www.ubec.gov.ng

The Federal Teachers’ Scheme was established to oversee and provide quality education in all primary and junior secondary level across all states in Nigeria.

This scheme was enthroned in 2006 under the directive of the Federal Government.

What Federal Teachers’ Scheme does?

The Federal Teachers’ scheme it’s an intervention to supervise public teacher recruitments to deliver effective teaching skills so as to improve the quality of primary and junior secondary education in Nigeria, equipping young graduate to have adequate and full practical teaching skills, recruiting graduate of Nigeria Certificate in Education.

Other functions of Federal Teachers’ Scheme includes:-

The scheme is in charge of transferring teachers to any states in Nigeria.

In order to deliver education, the Federal Teachers’ Scheme supervises the teaching skills of serving teachers and distribution of salaries for

Formulate the monthly salaries for eligible teachers.

Attending to and communicating with State Universal Basic Education Boards on issues that might affect the effectiveness of the scheme.

Vision

To improve the quality of public basic education system in Nigeria in order to become one of the leading education system in the world

Mission

To supervise and monitor the basic education system in all thirty-six states in Nigeria so as to advance and enhance the educational system.

Federal Teachers’ scheme recruitment requirements

The Federal Teachers’ scheme opens vacancies for eligible and unemployed youth who have Nigeria Certificate in Education (NCE), to teach in public primary and junior secondary school for two years.

So as to be selected and be part of the Federal Teachers’ Scheme, you have follow these guidelines:

Applicants must be a indigene of Nigeria by birth or permit

Applicants must above 18 years and below 40years at the time of submitting this application

Eligible and interested candidates who graduate in the year 2013 must have the Nigeria Certificate in Education (NCE) from a reputable institution.

Applicants must have a recent medical fitness certificate from any government hospital.

Applicants who have computer literacy and also familiar with Microsoft office, web application will have an advantage above others who don’t have.

Eligible applicants must be any expert in any of the following subjects; English Studies, Mathematics, Computer Science, Basic Science and Technology, Special Education, Early Childhood Education, Vocational Studies, Nigerian and Foreign Languages

Any candidates who is in service with any Federal or State agency should not apply

Application Procedure:

Eligible and interested candidates are to visit the official website www.ubec.gov.ng to apply for the recruitment online.

After you have visited the website, click on the recruitment portal to apply.

Fill your basic information correctly and submit application online.

Applicants are urged to print out the Referee forms which must be filled and submitted during screening exercise.

You are advised not to apply twice because applicants with MULTIPLE APPLICATIONS will be automatically disqualified.

Federal Teachers recruitment Shortlisted Applicants

Since the recruitment is done online, applicants who met the requirements for the Federal Teachers’ Scheme recruitment will be notified through their registered email addresses, phone number and official website of State Universal Basic Education Board.

Successful applicants are expected to undergo medical test from any government to confirm the medical status of the applicants as the normal routine before the final stage.

Candidates are expected to be free and not be involved in any financial and criminal activities such as fraud, fake certificate, theft or any criminal activities. Lastly, you are advised to download two referee forms which are to be filled by recognized people in the society.

Salary Structure of the Federal Teachers’ Scheme recruitment

Just like every Federal agency, salary structure depends on the grade level. Federal Teachers’ Scheme formulates the list of employee eligible for payment.

The salary average for every teacher after tax ranges from N20,000 to N80,000 per month depending on the grade level in the system. Teachers at Level 8 salaries varies from N47,000 to N70,000 per month.

NOTE:

You are advised to only register once because multiple registrations will lead to automatic disqualification.

As a federal government worker you are to bear it in mind that you maybe transfer from your state of residence to another state to dispatch your teaching skills under the directive of State Universal Basic Education Board (SUBEB)

Any candidate with Nigeria Certificate Education (NCE) degree obtained below 2013 will not be shortlisted.

To apply for the recruitment is online and free. Discard any news that says you have to pay in order to be selected.

CONCLUSION

The Federal Teachers’ Scheme is recruiting qualified and unemployed youth who is interested in teaching career to teach in public basic schools.

In order for you to be selected for the recruitment you have to follow the above guidelines and adhere to it. Selection into the Federal Teachers’ Scheme will be based on your qualification and you are advised not to pay anyone for selection.