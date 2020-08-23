FERMA Recruitment 2020/2021 Form Portal |recruitment procedures |www.ferma.gov.ng

The Federal Roads Maintenance Agency (FERMA) is a Federal Government Agency established under the Federal Ministry of Works with the consent of Ex-president Olusegun Obasanjo and National Assembly in the year 2002.

The Federal Roads Maintenance Agency is the only Road Maintenance Agency that was inaugurated to oversee the maintenance of all Federal roads in all the thirty-six states.

FERMA was established to supervise the constructions and development of highways, and also to create and join the entire thirty-six (36) states together to aid easy and safe transportation to all citizens of Nigeria thereby advancing the economy growth of the country.

Vision

Becoming the number one leading Road Maintenance Organization in Nigeria that will improve the usability of the Federal Road thereby advancing the economy of the country

Mission

To improve the development of all federal roads by supervising and regulating all strategies to ensure a safe and useable highways

FERMA recruitment requirement 2020

In order to be selected to be part of FERMA, you need to follow the standby requirements:

Applicants must be a indigene of Nigeria either by birth or authorized permit.

Applicants must be between the age limit of 18 years to 35years at the time of submitting this application.

Candidates are expected to have legal identity cards such as National Identity card, driving license, international passport, age declaration certificate, and also a current medical fitness certificate from a reputable government hospital

Applicants are required to have at least 5 credit grades in WAEC/GCE/SSCE which must include General Mathematics, English Language and any other 3 related subjects in one sitting.

Bachelor’s Degree or Higher National Diploma (HND) from any reputable institution, and also NYSC discharge certificate.

Applicants must be a minimum of Second Class Lower or Lower Credit from any related field

Applicants who are computer literate, and also familiar with Microsoft office, internet software will have an edge over applicants that are not computer literate.

Geographical mobility within Nigeria is also a criteria for all candidate.

FERMA Application Procedure:

Eligible and interested candidates are implored to visit the official website www.ferma.gov.ng because the recruitment will be online.

After you have visit the website you will find the registration portal to apply, then create your account, a link will be sent to your email address to confirm your account and then login to continue with your registration.

Fill all necessary information, upload all required credentials and then submit your application form online.

Candidate are advised to print out confirmation slip which will used during screening exercise

Candidates with MULTIPLE APPLICATIONS will be automatically disqualified.

FERMA recruitment Shortlisted Candidates

Applicants who met the above requirements for the Federal Roads Maintenance Agency recruitment will be notified after a thorough verification of credentials through their registered email addresses and phone number.

Candidates who are shortlisted are advised to undergo medical test from any government hospital and also drug test with the National Drug Law Enforcement Agency (NDLEA) to ascertain that such candidates is free from drugs and, medically fit prior to the final selection.

It’s mandatory for all shortlisted candidates to take a computer-based examination which will be conducted by JAMB, and also expected to come along with their confirmation slip.

Candidates are advised to stay away from any financial and criminal issues as this could lead to employment revoke.

Lastly, candidates are urged to download two referee forms which are to be filled by recognized people in the society.

Salary Structure of the Federal Roads Maintenance Agency:

The Federal Roads Maintenance Agency (FERMA) rewards members of its staffs at the end of the every month, just like every other profession. Salaries are paid depend on ranking system in

the agency at the end of every month.

You are advised to note of the following instruction carefully, in order to be selected into Federal Roads Maintenance Agency:

You are to confirm if all necessary documents is available.

Any credential that is not uploaded during your application will be rejected at the point of screening, so therefore applicants are advised to upload all necessary documents during the registration.

The Federal Roads Maintenance Agency (FERMA) recruitment is free and easy to apply; applicants are also advised not to pay anyone to get selected.

You are advised to withdraw from multiple registrations as this could result to automatic disqualification.

Conclusion

The Federal Roads Maintenance Agency (FERMA) recruitment is recruiting for eligible and qualified candidates to occupy the available position in this agency, also applicants are note that the agency will not request for money at any point of registration up till the final selection.

Application into the agency is free and straightforward, following the instructions and providing necessary documents fitting in respect to the required qualification would grant you an opportunity into the agency.