Akwa United loses at home and other Match day 1 result of 2019 NPFL

Akwa United of Uyo loses their first home match on Matchday 1 of the 2019 Nigeria Professional Football League.

The team who is now managed by Brazilian trainer Rafael Everton has brought in some fresh legs for the new season which include Juwon Oshaniwa, Mfon Udoh, Ndifreke Effiong, Emeka Atuloma, Ocheme Edoh and Alberico da Silva

The game played at the Nest of Champion saw Ba akaka Azikoro scoring the winner for El-Kanemi warriors at 94minutes. Akwa United who enjoyed a fair share of possession throughout the game were not able to convert their possession to goal.

In other matches, Enyimba beats MFM 2 – 0, Kano Pillars beats Heartland 1 – 0; other results: Nasarawa United 1 – Abia Warriors 0, Kwara United 1 – Sunshine stars 1, Plateu United 0 -Ifeanyi Uba 0. The following matches were postponedAkwa-United Rivers United versus Remo Stars, Yobe stars versus Gombe United, Lobi Statr versus Katsina Uinted

