Akwa Utd Chairman extols Gov Udom on Sports Development

By Promise Etim, Uyo

Chairman of Akwa United Football Club and Senior Special Assistant to the Governor on Sports, Elder Paul Bassey has applauded the strides recorded by the Udom Emmanuel led administration in the area of Sports Development.

Bassey, made the declaration during the unveiling ceremony of new players acquired by Akwa United FC of Uyo for the 2018/2019 Nigeria Professional Football League season, at the Godswill Akpabio Stadium, Friday.

He noted in particular, that the Governor have showed absolute commitment in development of talents and giving Youths of the state opportunities to earn a living through sports by providing environment for them to thrive.

“Since the advent of the administration of Governor Udom Emmnauel, sports has not been the same in Akwa Ibom. In four years of this administration, we are likely to win the FA Cup twice and the league once. Akwa United have won the Aiteo Cup twice in three years (2015 and 2017), Ibom Youths have been promoted to the Nigerian National League. Akwa United of old was known for owing salaries and bonuses, but all of that has been put behind under Governor Udom Emmanuel. He has brought peace to the team and the state, and that peace will continue till the next four years”, he said.

The CAF and FIFA instructor, also acknowledged the achievements of the Udom administration in National competitions, attributing this to the invention of a sports festival for Youths across the 31 Local Government Areas of the State, where he said talents were discovered.

“In this same administration, we have hosted two sports festivals in the state, which talents from those competition gave the state unprecedented ranking at the National Youth games held in Illorin. Two weeks ago, we returned from the National Sports Festival with 32 gold medals, finishing in six position. This has never happened in the history of the state. The records are there, you can verify for yourselves. This Governor has done so much for sports and the only thing that we in the sports community can do is for us to return him as Governor for another four years, to see more development in sports’, Bassey added.

Former Enyimba FC captain and Nigeria Professional football League record goalscorer, Mfon Udoh and eleven others were unveiled to fans of the club during the ceremony.

Akwa United will get their season underway with a home date with Elkanemi Warriors of Maiduguri on January 13, 2019.

