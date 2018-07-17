Antonio Conte sends a classy message to Chelsea FC fans moments after being sacked

Former Chelsea Fc Coach, Antonio Conte has sent a classy message to Chelsea Fc fans moments after being sack by the Club.

Conte who has just been in charge of the club for 2 years has won the English Premier League and the FA cup. He reportedly had a face-off with some players and the board decided to sack him.

He was replaced 24 hours after being sacked by, Maurizio Sarri who was formerly had Napoli, Sarri has never won any trophy during his last three years spell at Napoli

“I would like to thank all of my friends at Chelsea Football Club for their hard work and support over the past two seasons which enabled us to win the Premier League and FA Cup together,’ said Conte, in a statement released by the LMA” he noted

“To the players, whose talent and commitment was so important to our successes, I thank them for everything. It has been a pleasure working with them every day.

“To my staff, who always worked so hard, I must say thank you and well done for their professionalism and dedication throughout.

“I have enjoyed my time in England and London so much and I want to thank the Chelsea fans who have been amazing to me and my family. It was fantastic for me to be able to share my emotions, passion and enthusiasm throughout two unforgettable seasons with these amazing Chelsea supporters, who will always stay in my heart ‘I hope Chelsea will continue to be successful and I wish everyone well for next season.

“I have made many memories during my time with Chelsea, which I will take with me into my next challenge,” he added.

