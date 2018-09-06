Arsenal sign up 9-year-old Nigerian wonderkid after South African Trial

Nigeria-born, Jayden Adetiba has been signed up by Premier League club, Arsenal, after spending five weeks on the so called trial in South Africa, being watched by the club’s academy bosses.

The 9-year old lad with extra ordinary talent in soccer was discovered by Arsenal scouts in South Africa.

Adetiba, who has played for SuperSport United Soccer School in South Africa, had previously lived in the UK

He is reported to have Alex Iwobi as his favourite Arsenal player, having been a life long Arsenal fan.

Speaking to the Sun Newspaper, after the signing ceremony, Adetiba said: “I thank God and my parents for this, I am very happy.

“I train three times a week at the academy and we have a match at the weekend. “The amazing thing is, I have always been an Arsenal fan and I will work hard every day to make the first team”.

Adetiba’s father, John, who twitted, “The little man joins the big club”, also shared the lad’s image signing his deal on his Twitter account.

