Barcelona signs Chilean midfielder Arturo Vidal on a 3 year deal

Barcelona signs Chilean midfielder Arturo Vidal on a 3 year deal

3 hours ago

Chilean midfielder Arturo Vidal is now an FC Barcelona player.

The former Bayern Munich player who won three consecutive Bundesliga titles and the DFB Pokal in his opening season with the Bavarians said on the club’s website that it was a dream come true for him to be in the club and play alongside the best players in the world.

“Happy. To be honest, I am very happy. I am looking forward to starting training with my team-mates, to wearing such a famous shirt, and to doing important things here.

“It is a dream. I hope to achieve my objectives. I am here to win all the trophies available and I will give everything on the pitch to achieve this.” Vidal said.

The 31 year old won three consecutive Bundesliga titles and the DFB Pokal in his opening season with Munich.

He also won four consecutive Serie A titles, winning the Coppa Italia while playing for Juventus.

 

