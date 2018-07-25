Coach Salisu Yusuf: I didn’t demand for money, the agent only handed the money to me

Coach Salisu Yusuf has denied any wrongdoing in a video that was first shared by the BBC which shows Ghana’s Anas Aremeyaw Anas posing as Football agent to induced him with cash in exchange of selecting two players for this year’s CHAN in Morocco.

In his defence to the viral video Coach Yusuf who is in London for medical treatment maintained that the FIFA and NFF Codes of Ethics, particularly Sections 20 of the said codes, was that gifts of any kind could be accepted by persons bound by the codes but should not influence such person in carrying out his official duties.

“There is nothing in the allegation pointing to a demand for the money from the agents of the two principals. Rather, the agent only handed the money to me after expressing ‘hope’ that the principals would play in the Championship.” he told reporters

“Be that as it may, I did accept cash handed to me by one of the said football agents, which I later discovered, upon checking, to be $750 and not $1000. Nonetheless, my understanding of the FIFA and NFF Codes of Ethics, particularly Sections 20 of the said codes, is that, gifts of any kind could be accepted by persons bound by the codes which are: of symbolic or trivial value; exclude any influence for the execution or omission on an act that is related to one’s official activities or fall within one’s discretion; are not contrary to one’s duties; do not create any undue pecuniary or other advantage and do not create a conflict of interest,”

