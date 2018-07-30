Enyimba lose to Ivorian club in CAF Confederation Cup

Agency Reports

Enyimba International Football Club of Aba slumped to a 0-2 defeat to Williamsville Athletic Club(WAC) of Cote d’ Ivoire in Sunday’s CAF Confederation Cup Group C clash at the Robert Champroux Stadium in Abidjan.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that a goal in each half from N’da Jean-Willy and Guy Serge Cdric Yameogo condemned the Aba-based club side to their second defeat in group C.

The seven time African champions were restricted to just one shot on target in the first half as against their hosts who dominated the first half and had four clear chances to score before the interval.

Willy scored in the 31st minute to give the hosts a one goal lead into the interval.

In the second half, Yameogo doubled Williamsville’s lead in the 77th minute of the encounter.

The result meant the seven-time Nigerian Professional Football League champions slipped to the third position in group C with six points from four games.

Williamsville Athletic Club, however, moved up to the summit of the table with seven points from the same number of games following their win.

In the other group fixture, CARRA from Congo Brazzaville defeated Djoliba of Mali 1-0.

Carra Brazzaville are now second with a superior goals difference than third-placed Enyimba, while Djiloba of Mali are fourth in the standings with four points from four games.

Enyimba are the only Nigeria’s representative in the 2018 CAF Confederation Cup competition and will next play Djiloba of Mali away on match day five on Aug. 19.

(NAN)

