Enyimba pip Djoliba of Mali, go top of table

Enyimba International Football Club of Aba are now joint leaders with CARA Brazzaville of Congo in Group C after pipping Djoliba Athletic Club of Mali 1-0 in a CAF Confederation Cup, Matchday 5 encounter in Bamako.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the match played at the Modibo Keita Stadium saw Farouk Mohammed scoring from the penalty spot to seal three massive points for the Aba Elephants.

It was the hosts who started the game on the front foot, dominating possession in the first 10 minutes as they went in search of the opener.

However, Enyimba withstood the pressure as an impressive defence line marshalled by goalkeeper Theophilus Afelokhai kept the Malians at bay.

It remained goalless as a tightly contested first half ended with a lot of sparks but no true moment of brilliance.

The second half began just like the first as Djoliba pushed to break the deadlock but met a resolute Afelokhai in goal who put up an impressive man-of-the-match performance.

However, just when it looked like the match was heading for a barren draw, the referee spotted an infringement in the hosts’ vital area and duly awarded a penalty to Enyimba in the 90th minute.

Mohammed stepped up and neatly converted from the spot to hand the visitors a precious away win.

The victory meant that the two-time CAF champions League winners moved joint top of Group C table with CARA Brazzaville of Congo on nine points, with the latter only ahead on goal difference.

Williamsville AC of Cote d’ Ivoire who lost 1-3 to CARA Brazzaville earlier on Sunday and Djoliba are on seven and four points respectively.

Enyimba next take on CARA Brazzaville in a crucial last group game at the newly renovated Aba Township Stadium on Aug. 28 to guarantee the Aba Elephants a place in the knock out stage of the competition.

