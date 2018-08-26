FIFA Ban: Sack Dalung now, Clark urged Buhari

An Elder Statesman, Edwin Clark has called for the immediate sack of the Minister of Sports and Youth Development, Mr Solomon Dalung for allegedly taunting Vice President Yemi Osinbajo for recognising Amaju-Pinnick-led Board of the Nigerian Football Federation (NFF).

In a statement signed by him and made available to newsmen in Abuja, Clark noted that the utterance of Dalung on the aftermath of Nigeria escaping FIFA ban was disloyal and parochial.

Clark who quoted the Minister as saying, “as a barrister and solicitor of the Supreme Court of Nigeria who took oath of office to defend the constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria, I will prefer to stand with the Rule of Law, instead of the opinion of men.

“We are a constitutional democracy and the doctrine of separation of powers is the foundation of democratic experience.

“Therefore, the Rule of Law is the only mechanism that guarantees liberty and freedom of citizens.

“This administration is elected on the change mantra, meaning that impunity has no accommodation anywhere.

“So, Nigerians must learn to believe and practice the doctrine of the Rule of Law. I believe we shall overcome this if we remain within the confines and dictates of the laws of our country,’’ advised President Muhammadu Buhari to sack Dalung immediately for a show of ignorance and incompetence

He thanked Vice President, Yemi Osinbajo for rising to the challenge to avert FIFA’s ban on Nigeria.

“This was an action taken by the Acting President at a very critical stage of our football history to avert FIFA’s ban on Nigeria.” he noted

“Osibanjo restored to the global platform of honour, an action commended by all and sundry, locally and internationally.

“If this action was not taken by the Acting President at the time he did, it will have been a disgrace and a setback for Nigerian football.

“But here is Mr Dalung, Nigeria’s Minister of Sports, who unfortunately, thinks and behaves differently

“Instead of rejoicing and towing the line of the government under which he is serving, he has unfortunately shown total disrespect and disloyalty for the Acting President and the government in his open show of ignorance and incompetence.’

“I also swore to the same oath when I qualified as a lawyer 53 years ago. What is the minister talking about defending the constitution and obeying the rule of law?

“After reading what the Honourable Minister says, one is left to wonder in whose interest he is serving, because it is obviously not in the interest of the government and the Nigerian people.

“He never showed any concern whether Nigeria was banned by FIFA or not, except his own interest.

“For instance, the minister knows that Mr Chris Giwa had been banned for five years by FIFA, yet, he put him on the list of a 15-man delegation to FIFA in Switzerland.

“Another clear case is when Mr President directed the Department of State Services (DSS), to flush out Mr Chris Giwa and his subordinates from the Glass House, Dalung was not only believed to have encouraged Giwa’s return.

“He is reported to have facilitated the resurrection of the leadership feud within the NFF, which undermines the great successes of the Amaju Pinnick-led NFF on the nation’s towering football engagements

“The legal profession which I have cherished and belong to investigate all my adult life cannot be ridiculed by certain persons who are bereft of character and honour required of public officers.

“One should expect that the minister should strive to see how permanent peace will be restored to Nigerian Football administration, particularly now that he has set up a reconciliation committee.

“He should not be personifying the disagreement within the NFF, but seek out of court settlement in Jos High Court, where the Supreme Court referred the matter to.

“The Supreme Court did not give any definite judgment in favour of anybody and therefore, it was very improper of the minister to drag in the Supreme Court in his offensive statement.” he added.

