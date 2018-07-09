Nigeria Today

Latest and breaking news, sports and all that is trending today

News

Home >> Football >> Leon Balogun revealed what Super Eagles must do to become a great team

Leon Balogun revealed what Super Eagles must do to become a great team

8 hours ago

Super Eagles defender and Brighton Hove Albion of England summer signing, Leon  Balogun  has disclosed what the Super Eagles must do to become great.

According to him, there was need for more investment in sport education and integration of experienced players with young and talented players.

He maintained that if the Super Eagles keep working with focus on advancing year after year , then in the next four years they will have a good team, maybe an even better one

“It will be very important to keep going the way we have started. We have experienced players, young players, talented players – and there are even more players that are not in the team yet.” he noted

“We have to keep developing them and investing in their football education. We just have to keep working and keep our focus on advancing year after year and then in the next four years we will have a good team – maybe an even better one ” he added

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

3
Leave a Reply

avatar
3 Comment threads
0 Thread replies
0 Followers
 
Most reacted comment
Hottest comment thread
3 Comment authors
Adedoyin YinkaRaphael MurphyIni-Abasi Ekponta Recent comment authors
  Subscribe  
newest oldest most voted
Notify of
Ini-Abasi Ekponta
Guest
Ini-Abasi Ekponta

We need quality and creative midfielders.

Vote Up0Vote Down  Reply
8 hours ago
Raphael Murphy
Guest
Raphael Murphy

We don’t have a good goal keeper

Vote Up0Vote Down  Reply
8 hours ago
Adedoyin Yinka
Guest
Adedoyin Yinka

we have good players scattered all over the country, but politics of football and corruption has destroy it

Vote Up0Vote Down  Reply
8 hours ago

Nigeria Today News Service

Explore Nigeria Today

Find Us

Copyright © 2018 Nigeria Today. Inc. Nigeria Today is not responsible for the content of external sites.