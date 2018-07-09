Leon Balogun revealed what Super Eagles must do to become a great team

Super Eagles defender and Brighton Hove Albion of England summer signing, Leon Balogun has disclosed what the Super Eagles must do to become great.

According to him, there was need for more investment in sport education and integration of experienced players with young and talented players.

He maintained that if the Super Eagles keep working with focus on advancing year after year , then in the next four years they will have a good team, maybe an even better one

“It will be very important to keep going the way we have started. We have experienced players, young players, talented players – and there are even more players that are not in the team yet.” he noted

“We have to keep developing them and investing in their football education. We just have to keep working and keep our focus on advancing year after year and then in the next four years we will have a good team – maybe an even better one ” he added

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook