Libyan Coach Apologizes To Super Eagles Of Using “Juju” To Win Games
Libya Coach, Adel Amrouche has tendered an apology to the Nigeria’s Super Eagles after accusing them of using “Juju” to win their games.
Amrouche made the apology in a “ tweet” after the game between Libya and South Africa in Durban which ended in a goalless draw. He said after the game that he was looking forward to playing against the Super Eagles.
He said:
“South Africa is a fantastic team and have fantastic players and it’s not easy to play against them.
For me, I’m ready for Nigeria; if they want we can play both games in Nigeria; they believe in juju and we believe in God”.
“I apologise to the Nigeria football community for using the words JUJU in the press conference in SA. I used the word in jest. I respect Nigerians and their RICH football tradition. I’m a man who likes joking,but I realise I used the word out of context. Please accept my apologies”.
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG
Leave a Reply