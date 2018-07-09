Luis Enrique is new Spanish coach

Spain has appointed Luis Enrique as its new national team coach, the president of the Spanish Football federation Luis Rubiales said during a press conference on Monday.

A former midfielder for Sporting Gijon, Real Madrid and Barcelona, Luis Enrique won two Liga titles, one Champions League and three King’s Cups as Barca coach between 2014 and 2017.

He also coached Celta Vigo and Barca’s reserve team and has spent the past year on sabbatical since leaving the Nou Camp in May 2017.

