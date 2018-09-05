Morata Blames Antonio Conte For His Disastrous Time Last Season

Chelsea and Spanish forward, Alvaro Morata has labelled his performance last season as a disaster including that he thought of leaving the blues last season because he failed to get a call up by the Spanish team.

Alvaro Morata, who only featured 24 times from the start last season under ex Chelsea coach Antonio Conte, netted only 11 time for Chelsea and guided Chelsea to finish in the position of 5th and will play in the Europa League this season.

Morata in a statement mentioned that he was displeased having not gone to the World Cup to represent Spain during the summer.

However, Morata has been called back by Spain for their Uefa Nations League games against England and Croatia and he stated that he felt like a new born in the Spanish squad.

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

(Visited 9 times, 9 visits today)