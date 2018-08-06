Mourinho expresses fears over club’s inability to sign quality players

Manchester United Coach Jose Mourinho says he fears the worst could happen in the new season unless Manchester United signs new quality players into the team.

The Red Devils unlike their other top 5 Premier League mates have not made any significant signings except for Brazilian midfielder Fred and teenage full-back Diogo Dalot.

“The other clubs who compete with us are really strong and already have fantastic teams. Or they are investing massively like Liverpool, who are buying everything and everybody.

“If we don’t make our team better it will be a difficult season for us,” Mourinho was quoted as telling MUTV.

Manchester United who were on Sunday defeated 1-0 by Bayern Munich in a pre-season friendly have expressed an interest in Bayern defender Jerome Boateng.

Mourinho has also showed interest in luring Tottenham defender Toby Alderweireld and Leicester centre-back Harry Maguire to the club.

