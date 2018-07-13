Nigerian born Liverpool winger favorite to replace Shaqiri at Stoke City

Nigerian born Liverpool winger Sheyi Ojo could be part of a swap deal between Liverpool football club and English championship side, Stoke City.

Liverpool are currently in talks with Stoke City to sign Switzerland star Xherdan Shaqiri.

According to a report by The SUN, the 21 year old Sheyi ojo who has 13 first-team appearances for the Merseyside giants amd was on loan at Fulham throughout last season has been lined up as the replacement for Shaqiri at Stoke City should Shaqiri decides to join Liverpool.

