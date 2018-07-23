Pinnick defies court orders, as DSS tries to reinstate him as NFF president

Embattled President of the Nigeria Football Federation Amaju Pinnick might be returning to office soon as happening within the glasshouse today (Monday) suggests.

Sports journalists who were at the NFF secretariat on Monday reported sighing officers of the Department of State Security DSS, asking all the staff who occupied the office by force since July 2, 2018 to vacate immediately.

It was not clear the actions of the DSS operatives but when prodded further by journalists, they replied they were acting based on ‘instructions from above’.

Although Mr Pinnick is not in the country at present, his office was allegedly cleared in what looked like a preparation for his return.

According to sports journalists present at the Zone 7 office of the Federation, the Secretary General Dr. Muhammed Sanusi resumed his duties after being ushered into the complex by same DSS operatives.

Amaju Pinnick is expected back in Nigeria tomorrow.

