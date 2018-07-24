Ronaldo, Messi, Salah, 7 others shortlisted for FIFA awards 2018

Two World best Cristiano Ronaldo and Lionel Messi are among the ten names shortlisted by World Football governing body FIFA for 2018 awards.

Ronaldo who help Real Madrid to win the Champion League and the club Wolrd Club will battle with Messi, Kevin De Bruyne, Antoine Griezmann, Eden Hazard, Harry Kane, Kylian Mbappe, Lionel Messi, Luka Modric, Mohamed Salah and Raphael Varane for the award.

OFFICIAL | The nominees for #TheBest FIFA Men’s Player 2018:

Cristiano Ronaldo

Kevin De Bruyne

Antoine Griezmann

Eden Hazard

Harry Kane

Kylian Mbappe

Lionel Messi

Luka Modric

Mohamed Salah

Raphael Varane For the period 3 July 2017-15 July 2018 pic.twitter.com/bqt8tDWY8d — FIFA.com (@FIFAcom) July 24, 2018

