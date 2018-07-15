Russia 2018: France are World champions

France beat Croatia this evening to lift the FIFA 2018 World Cup trophy which climaxed today in Moscow the capital city of Russia.

The French team took the lead after Antoine Griezmann’s free-kick crept in, via a deflection off Mario Mandzukic.

Croatia found the equalizing goal minutes later, but Le’ Blues went one ahead after Ivan Perisic handled the ball in the eighteen yards box to hand Griezmann a penalty kick which the Atletico Madrid man did not miss.

Paul Pogba and youngster Kylian Mbappe extended the lead for France before Mandzukic pulled one back.

