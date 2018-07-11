Russia 2018: Super Eagles did poorly due to tactical inexperience – Analyst

Nigeria’s Super Eagles who crashed out of the first round in the ongoing FIFA World Cup in Russia have been accused of lacking tactical experience in approaching every game.

A former winger of the old green eagles Adegoke Adelabu said it was shameful for a nation of about 180 million citizens, to parade a group of sport men and women for international competitions, without ensuring that they have been exposed to the limit of human capacity development both tactically, technically and psychologically before the competitions.

“What our sport administrators fail to understand is the psychological impact of our lack of professionalism and intellectual negligence in the way we prepare for competitions. We spent so much money without having anything to show for it. I have said it repeatedly, that our players spend too much energy running about to win the ball than playing the game.”

“Our major challenge is that we always parade strikers that are only effective when they have free space to run with the ball towards the goal. The simple tactical supremacy that the Argentine used against us; was to keep the ball on the wings and drew our wingers and strikers to come back and mark so that in case of counter they will have to run longer distance before getting to the opponent goal area,” he said.

The Super Eagles crashed out of the tournament in the first round after losing their first game to Croatia, a win over Iceland and another loss to Argentina.

