Russia 2018 tournament best World Cup ever – FIFA President

Gianni Infantino, has described the ongoing Russia 2018 football tournament as the best World Cup ever.

The FIFA boss who spoke in Moscow on Thursday said a lot of preconceived ideas had changed thanks to the 2018 World Cup.

From the quality of the games as well the organization, Infantino said the world “fell in love with Russia,” over the past four weeks.

“I was saying this would be the best World Cup ever, today I can say it with more conviction… it is the best World Cup.

“Everyone has discovered a beautiful country, a welcoming country, full of people keen to show to the world what maybe sometimes is said is not what happens here,” he said.

