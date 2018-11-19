Nigeria Today

Super Falcons lost 0-1 In Their Opening Match With Banyana Banyana At The 2018 AWCON

Super Falcons lost 0-1 In Their Opening Match With Banyana Banyana At The 2018 AWCON

7 hours ago
Yesterday evening, defending champions and Nigeria’s Super Falcons lost 0-1 to rivals  Banyana Banyana  of South Africa in their opening match at the 11th Women’s Africa Cup of Nations at Cape Coast in Ghana.

Even with the superiority in experience of the Nigerian side, they were unable to translate that into goals as the South Africans gave them real tough time and standing up to them and even keeping them on checks..

The Banyana Banyana however  broke through in the 85th minute through Thembi Kgatlana to score their lone goal. The Super Falcons next take on Zambia in their second Group B encounter on Wednesday at the Cape Coast Stadium

 

