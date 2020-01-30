Transfer news: All the latest International football transfer story this evening
Former Watford striker Odion Ighalo has been offered to Manchester United. It has been suggested that the Coronavirus could spark an exodus of talent from China. (Source: Daily Mirror)
Manchester United were close to signing Krzysztof Piątek on an 18-month loan deal with an obligation to buy in 2021. But AC Milan wanted to sell the striker permanently now. (Source: The Times)
First Islam Slimani, then Odion Ighalo and now Salomón Rondón. Manchester United are considering a loan move for former West Brom striker Salomón Rondón. (Source: The Times)
Manchester United defender Marcos Rojo has joined Estudiantes on loan until the end of the season. (Source:@EdelpOficial)
Bruno Fernandes is on his way to Carrington for his Manchester United medical. (Source: Daily Mail)
Tottenham are hoping to pull off an audacious late move for Pierre-Emile Højbjerg. Arsenal and Everton are also keen on the Southampton captain. (Source: Sky Sports)
Wolves have completed the signing of Daniel Podence from Olympiakos for £20m. He’s put pen to paper on a four-and-a-half year contract. (Source: @Wolves)
Cardiff City have signed Brad Smith from Bournemouth on loan for the remainder of the season. (Source: @CardiffCityFC)
Gonzalo Villar has completed his €4m move to Roma on a contract until June 2024. (Source: @ASRomaEN)
19-year-old defender Raoul Bellanova has signed for Atalanta from Bordeaux on an 18-month loan deal with a €5m option to buy. (Source: @Atalanta_BC)
Burnley have agreed a £10m deal with Bristol City for Josh Brownhill. He will undergo his medical today. (Source: TEAMtalk)
Roma have signed Barcelona striker Carles Perez on loan, with an obligation to buy in the summer for €11m. (Source: @ASRomaEN)
Barcelona are mulling over a €20m bid for Braga attacker Francisco Trincão. The 20-year-old – dubbed ‘the new Cristiano Ronaldo’ – can play anywhere across the forward line. (Source: RECORD)
Tottenham are preparing a second bid for Real Sociedad striker Willian José. The Spanish side have already turned down an initial £10m bid. (Source: Independent)
Danny Rose will undergo his Newcastle United medical this morning to complete his loan move from Tottenham. (Source: Newcastle Chronicle)
Lazio have now agreed personal terms with Chelsea striker Olivier Giroud. Tottenham are also circling for the striker but it’s reported the Serie A club are now leading the race should the Frenchman leave the Blues. (Source: Di Marzio)
Chelsea in talks to sign Napoli forward Dries Mertens before the window closes. Mertens is out of contract in the summer and would cost at least £5m. (Source: Sky Sports)
Dortmund could announce the signing of Emre Can today. A fee of £22m has been agreed with Juventus for the German midfielder. The move could be an initial loan deal with an obligation to buy. (Source: Daily Mail)
