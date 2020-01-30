Transfer news: All the latest International football transfer story this evening

Share this post:









Former Watford striker Odion Ighalo has been offered to Manchester United. It has been suggested that the Coronavirus could spark an exodus of talent from China. (Source: Daily Mirror)

Manchester United were close to signing Krzysztof Piątek on an 18-month loan deal with an obligation to buy in 2021. But AC Milan wanted to sell the striker permanently now. (Source: The Times)

First Islam Slimani, then Odion Ighalo and now Salomón Rondón. Manchester United are considering a loan move for former West Brom striker Salomón Rondón. (Source: The Times)

Manchester United defender Marcos Rojo has joined Estudiantes on loan until the end of the season. (Source:@EdelpOficial)

Bruno Fernandes is on his way to Carrington for his Manchester United medical. (Source: Daily Mail)

Tottenham are hoping to pull off an audacious late move for Pierre-Emile Højbjerg. Arsenal and Everton are also keen on the Southampton captain. (Source: Sky Sports)

Wolves have completed the signing of Daniel Podence from Olympiakos for £20m. He’s put pen to paper on a four-and-a-half year contract. (Source: @Wolves)

Steven Nzonzi has flown to Rennes to complete his loan move from Roma. (Source: @Eurosport_FR )

Cardiff City have signed Brad Smith from Bournemouth on loan for the remainder of the season. (Source: @CardiffCityFC)

Gonzalo Villar has completed his €4m move to Roma on a contract until June 2024. (Source: @ASRomaEN)

19-year-old defender Raoul Bellanova has signed for Atalanta from Bordeaux on an 18-month loan deal with a €5m option to buy. (Source: @Atalanta_BC)

Burnley have agreed a £10m deal with Bristol City for Josh Brownhill. He will undergo his medical today. (Source: TEAMtalk)

Roma have signed Barcelona striker Carles Perez on loan, with an obligation to buy in the summer for €11m. (Source: @ASRomaEN)

Barcelona are mulling over a €20m bid for Braga attacker Francisco Trincão. The 20-year-old – dubbed ‘the new Cristiano Ronaldo’ – can play anywhere across the forward line. (Source: RECORD)

Tottenham are preparing a second bid for Real Sociedad striker Willian José. The Spanish side have already turned down an initial £10m bid. (Source: Independent)

Danny Rose will undergo his Newcastle United medical this morning to complete his loan move from Tottenham. (Source: Newcastle Chronicle)

Lazio have now agreed personal terms with Chelsea striker Olivier Giroud. Tottenham are also circling for the striker but it’s reported the Serie A club are now leading the race should the Frenchman leave the Blues. (Source: Di Marzio)

Chelsea in talks to sign Napoli forward Dries Mertens before the window closes. Mertens is out of contract in the summer and would cost at least £5m. (Source: Sky Sports)

Dortmund could announce the signing of Emre Can today. A fee of £22m has been agreed with Juventus for the German midfielder. The move could be an initial loan deal with an obligation to buy. (Source: Daily Mail)

