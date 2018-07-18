Transfer news: All you need to know about International Football Transfer

Real Madrid have offered £150m for Chelsea winger Eden Hazard and £48.5m for goalkeeper Thibaut Courtois. (Source: HLN)

Derby are close to signing England youth midfielder Mason Mount on a season-long loan deal from Chelsea. (Source: Daily Telegraph)

Manchester City are unwilling to meet Real Madrid’s £80m valuation of 24-year-old Croatia midfielder Mateo Kovačić. (Source: SkySports)

Chelsea youngster Todd Kane has joined Hull City on a season-long loan. (Source: @ HullCity)

Liverpool have officially begun talks with Roma over a potential transfer of Brazil goalkeeper Allison. (Source: @ DiMarzio)

Gareth Bale has held positive talks with Real Madrid over his future, making a move to Manchester United seem remote. (Source: Daily Telegraph)

Joey Barton’s Fleetwood Town are understood to be in advanced talks with Sheffield United ahead of a season-long loan for striker Ched Evans. (Source: SkySports)

Juventus full-back Alex Sandro looks set to snub Manchester United and Chelsea in favour of PSG. (Source: Daily Mirror)

Monaco have made an offer to CSKA Moscow for 22-year-old Aleksandr Golovin, who has also been linked with a £22m move to Chelsea. (Source: Sport Express)

Atlético Madrid have almost completed the signing of AC Milan and Croatia striker Nikola Kalinić. (Source: MARCA)

Chelsea are discussing a £53m move for Juventus and Argentina striker Gonzalo Higuaín. (Evening Standard)

Manchester United are contemplating a £92m swoop for Croatia World Cup stars Ivan Perišić and Ante Rebić. (Source: Daily Mail)

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook