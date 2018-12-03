Actor Victor Olaotan In Dire Need Of Money To Travel Abroad Over Possible Amputation Of His Two Legs

Share this post:









Victor Olaotan, a veteran Nigerian actor and lead character of the popular Soap opera, Tinsel, has been completely off the scene for the past two years after a ghastly accident that cost him the use of his legs.

According to a Gofundme page created by Emmanuel Ajibade that went live on Sunday 2nd December, the actor is appealing for financial aid to seek medical treatment abroad.

Back in 2016, the actor best known for his recurrent role in Tinsel was involved in a car crash on Lagos/Ibadan Expressway and was placed in a medically induced coma as he was treated for months. He has been facing the possibility of his two legs being amputated to save his life and his family has been treating him as best as they could in the last two years.

Right now he needs $50,000 to seek treatment abroad. The message on his Gofundme page reads;

Victor Toye Olaotan has brought Joy to teeming viewers on stage, Television and the big screen through his solid work as a professional actor. For the last two years he has been incapacitated following an accident. Victor is still fighting and he has been advised to seek medical attention outside our nigerian shores” we implore your help in raising the funds.

For the naira account.Here is his wife’s info since he can’t go to the bank

0001101396 stanbic bank. Julia olaotan.

