Nigeria to host International Conference on Lassa Fever

Nigeria is set to mark and host 50 years of the discovery of Lassa Fever in the country, says the Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC).

The disease according to the centre was detected 50 years ago in Nigeria with outbreaks been recorded yearly in parts of the country.

According to the Technical Assistant on Communications NCDC, Jeremiah Agenyi, who spoke to newsmen in Lagos on Monday, the conference will seek to provide an opportunity for the scientific community to reflect on what is known, describe gaps that exist and prioritise research agenda for the future.

“Fifty years after the detection of the first Lassa fever case in Nigeria, outbreaks have been recorded yearly in parts of the country.

“The disease is also endemic in other West African countries, including Republic of Benin, Ghana, Guinea, Liberia, Mali and Sierra Leone.

“In 2018, Nigeria experienced the largest reported outbreak of Lassa fever. Of the 36 states in the country, 21 were affected.

“Against this background, NCDC and partners will host the first international conference on Lassa fever in Abuja, Nigeria on Jan. 16 and 17 2019,” he said.

