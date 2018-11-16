Nigeria Today

Tragic: Two Ladies Found Dead On Expressway, In Umunze, Anambra State

4 hours ago

The naked bodies of two ladies were yesterday, discovered lying by the expressway way after the Federal Government College of Education, Technical, Umunze, just at the entrance of the path­way to Loum villagers’ farms in Anambra State.

It was also discovered that the ladies had their tongues chop off and looked freshly killed. The police were later invited to evacuate their bodies.

However, while confirming the news, the State’s Police Public Relations Officer, SP Haruna Mohammed, said: “We took the bodies to the General Hospital, Umunze. Autopsy revealed that the bodies appeared to have been ingested with some poisonous substances.”

 

