ICPC Recruitment 2020/2021 Application Form Portal | www.icpc.gov.ng|latest news

ICPC RECRUITMENT

The Independent Corrupt Practices Commission is a Federal Government Commission that was established under the direction of Ex-president Olusegun Obasanjo on the 29th September, 2000.

Corruption has impede economic growth, destabilized self-governing organization, instability of government structure, poverty exacerbates, weaken welfare of the pubic due to the listed havoc caused by corruption, the inauguration of Independent Corrupt Practices and Other Related Offences Commission (ICPC) was mandated in Nigeria.

The sole reason for the existence of corruption is to enhance bribery thereby impairing electoral procedures, distorting the legal rule, through wrecking the foundation of democratic institutions.

ICPC Recruitment requirements 2020

Candidates are urged to fulfill the following requirements in order to be selected and be part of ICPC:

Candidates must be a resident of Nigeria either by birth or a legal work permit.

Age ranges must not be less than 18 years or above 50years as at the time of registration.

Candidates are expected to have authorized certificates such as National Identity card, driving license, international passport, and a recent medical fitness certificate from a reputable government hospital.

Minimum of 5 credit grades in WAEC/GCE/SSCE/NABTEB which must include General Mathematics, English Language and any other 3 related subjects in a single sitting.

Candidates are expected to have a first degree with minimum of Second Class Lower grade, Higher National Diploma (HND) or National Diploma(ND) with at least Lower credit from any recognized institution.

Must be a computer literate and also have a practical knowledge on how to utilize Microsoft office and any related internet software.

Candidates applying for the post of Refs. 001-003 are mandated to have professional certificates.

In order to be qualified and be part of ICPC, you have to note of the following instruction carefully:

You are to make sure that all important and necessary documents are ready at hand.

You are advised not to apply for more than ONE position as this could lead to automatic disqualification. Registration is at no cost and easy to apply.

Application Process

Registration for the ICPC recruitment is always done online on the website; candidates are advised to visit the official website of ICPC www.icpc.gov.ng then click on the registration portal to apply.

Creation of account, then apply for position in respect to your qualification, select your proficiency in computer. You will redirected to next page after you clicked next, on the redirected page you are to input required basic information.

Upload your scanned documents, passport and curriculum vitae (CV), finally submit your form online.

Print out your confirmation slip which will used during screening

Shortlisted Candidates

After the closing date for application, candidates are urged to check their emails from time to time because ICPC recruitment will notify candidates who met the required qualification in respect to the applied position through registered emails.

Shortlisted candidates are expected to do a medical test from any government hospital in order to be sure of their health and physical strength before the final selection.

A computer-based aptitude test, online assessment, and a written assessment test will be used to qualify shortlisted candidates for an oral interview.

Candidates are advised to be free from criminal issues because this could lead to employment revoke. Lastly, candidates are urged to download two referee forms which are to be filled by recognized people in the society and submitted during screening.

ICPC Salary Scale

The salary pattern for all government agencies is similar, such that salaries are based on grade level or rank in order to sustain orderliness. Based on grade level, employees of ICPC are been paid, the following is a list of some grade levels with their salary before deduction.

Grade Level 8 Phase 1 N888,956 per year

Grade Level 8 Step 2 N900,071 per year

Grade level 7 step 1 N483,353 per year

What ICPC does?

ICPC (Independent Corrupt Practices and Other Related Offences Commission) was primarily established to oversee and inspect any case of corruption and prosecuting offender(s) in respect to their cases, analyzing and implementing the penalty of corrupt practice and any other related offences in order to eradicate corruption in Nigeria, also enlightening the citizens on and against corrupt practices and any other related offences and in order to enlist and facilitate support of the public to eliminate corruption in Nigeria.

Vision

To build a country free from corrupt practices and any other related offences.

Mission

Eliminating corrupt practices through lawful enforcement and preventive measures

Conclusion:

ICPC recruitment is recruiting eligible and interested candidates to apply for different position in the agency. In view of your application, candidates are advised not to pay anyone for selection.

Attending to the above instructions and evaluation of your application to suit your qualifications will give you an opportunity to work in ICPC.